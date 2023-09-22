Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals Aaron Ramsdale reaction following brutal drop
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped of late, with Mikel Arteta explaining how the shot-stopper has taken the snub
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed how Aaron Ramsdale has reacted to being dropped from the Gunners' first XI.
New signing David Raya was brought into the club before the season began and had to wait just four league games before being given his debut away to Everton. While most expected Ramsdale to be reinstated for the Champions League clash against PSV, however, Arteta opted against such a move, instead keeping his compatriot Raya between the sticks.
Now, the Basque boss has called his decision "one of the hardest things" but suggest that he "loves and trusts" Ramsdale.
"When you have players sitting and you have to announce the line-up, it is one of the hardest things.
"Players feel valued and happy when they play. And when they don't it is very difficult. You want them to feel loved and trusted and the way to do it is to play them. But everybody understands it is a team sport and it is always 11 players starting.
VIDEO: Why David Raya Is Better For Arsenal Than Aaron Ramsdale (And Why He's Not)
"[Ramsdale] has been very supportive and really good around the place and that is what I expect from every single player as when you are on the field, there is someone else who is not. So it goes both ways. So far he has been really, really good."
Arteta has suggested that he would be open to substituting a goalkeeper mid-game – and now, the Arsenal boss has reaffirmed his belief in "finishers" being integral to the way that he sees his squad.
"We have seen how important as well the finishers are, and how important everybody is going to be in the season and not look back at the team that have played the first six or seven games of the season.
"It is very difficult with every player. And I suffer and I care about every player who is not playing but this is the competition and this is my job to make decisions in the best possible way for the team."
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
