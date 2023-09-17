WATCH: Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku scores first Roma goal in 7-0 win vs Empoli

Chelsea might not be able to score at the moment, but their on-loan forward Romelu Lukaku is off the mark in Italy with AS Roma.

The Belgian striker started for the Giallorossi on Sunday and was on target for Jose Mourinho's side in a morale-boosting 7-0 win for the capital club at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lukaku latched onto a through ball from Andrea Belotti and slid a low shot under Empoli goalkeeper Etrit Berisha after 82 minutes to put Roma 6-0 ahead on Sunday.

It was the 30-year-old's first goal for his new club in only his second appearance since signing on loan for the Serie A side and his strike was met with huge cheers from the fans inside the stadium.

The most popular goal of the night ✨Romelu Lukaku is off the mark for "I Giallorossi" 🟡🔴

The former Everton and Manchester United forward was substituted shortly afterwards to warm applause as Roma sealed their first win of the season in spectacular style.

Centre-back Guanluca Mancini wrapped up a big victory for Roma with the seventh goal after 86 minutes in a one-sided contest.

Paulo Dybala was on target twice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot after just two minutes and adding another early in the second half.

Renato Sanches and Bryan Cristante also scored, with Roma's other strike an own goal netted by Empoli midfielder Alberto Grassi.

The win sees Roma move up to 12th position in Serie A, where they sit eight points behind leaders Inter and six adrift of second-placed Juventus with four fixtures played.

