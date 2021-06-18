Trending

Watch England vs Scotland at Euro 2020: Towering John Stones header hits woodwork in first half's best chance

The England defender nearly put the Three Lions ahead after just 10 minutes

John Stones, England vs Scotland
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England centre-back John Stones was the unlikely source of the best goalscoring opportunity during the early period of tonight's game against Scotland.

The Manchester City defender leapt to meet a corner just after 10 minutes of the match had been player, and sent a powerful header towards goal – only to be denied by the post.

Mason Mount's delivery was inch-perfect for the 6ft 2in Stones to meet, unchallenged, on the edge of the six-yard box, and was unlucky not to put the Three Lions ahead.

The moment was probably the best goalscoring chance of the first half, which was a nervy affair – and which Scotland may feel they had the better of otherwise.

