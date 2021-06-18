Watch England vs Scotland at Euro 2020: Towering John Stones header hits woodwork in first half's best chance

England centre-back John Stones was the unlikely source of the best goalscoring opportunity during the early period of tonight's game against Scotland.

The Manchester City defender leapt to meet a corner just after 10 minutes of the match had been player, and sent a powerful header towards goal – only to be denied by the post.

Mason Mount's delivery was inch-perfect for the 6ft 2in Stones to meet, unchallenged, on the edge of the six-yard box, and was unlucky not to put the Three Lions ahead.

What a chance that is! 😮Stones meets a corner from close range... but his effort cannons back off the post #ENGSCO | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/cXH2L7UQiuJune 18, 2021 See more

The moment was probably the best goalscoring chance of the first half, which was a nervy affair – and which Scotland may feel they had the better of otherwise.

GUIDE England v Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

STARTING XIs England vs Scotland line-ups revealed