Watch Euro 2020: Croatia take lead over Scotland through Nikola Vlasic goal
Watch Croatia go 1-0 up after Nikola Vlasic's fine finish after 17 minutes
Croatia have taken the lead against Scotland in the winner-takes-all Euro 2020 Group D fixture.
Nikola Vlasic's low finish past David Marshall in the Scotland goal opened the scoring. Right-back Josip Juranovic swung in a fine back-post cross, where Ivan Perisic towered over Stephen O'Donnell to head down to for the former Everton forward to score his sixth goal for his country.
The winner of the fixture will go through to the last 16 as one of the best third-place finishers.
Disastrous scenes at Hampden Park for Scotland 💔Nikola Vlašić puts Croatia ahead and as it stands Steve Clarke's men are going home!#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/hP8TJ4MZFPJune 22, 2021
