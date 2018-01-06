WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture

The most anticipated move of the January transfer window was all but confirmed on Saturday when Barcelona announced they had reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho, 25, is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal with the LaLiga leaders, while his buyout clause will be a whopping €400million.

But how did Barcelona break the news so many had been waiting for?

While many clubs have opted for increasingly elaborate transfer announcements on social media in recent months, Barca kept things simple.

Here is how they welcomed Coutinho, who will reportedly cost £142million once add-ons are included, to Camp Nou...