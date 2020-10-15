Watch: Hunt's build-up press conference ahead of Chiefs' MTN8 opener

Watch as Gavin Hunt speaks to the media in the build-up to Kaizer Chiefs' MTN8 quarter-final clash against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys will kick start their 2020-21 campaign when they welcome the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium (Soccer City) as the two sides do battle for a place in the semi-final of the competition.

WATCH: Gavin Hunt's full press conference