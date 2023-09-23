WATCH: Juventus' Federico Gatti scores unbelievable no-look own goal vs Sassuolo

Juventus slipped to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday and their misery was comounded by a calamitous no-look own goal scored by defender Federico Gatti deep in added time.

Not realising that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was way out of his six-yard box, the Italian international intercepted a poor pass from the Pole and sent it into the net without looking.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper was nowhere near getting to the ball and Sassuolo's players celebrated in disbelief as they wrapped up a second win of the season, having lost three of their previous four fixtures in the competition.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic tried to console Gatti as the players walked off the pitch at the end of the match after a defeat which leaves the Bianconeri in fourth with 10 points from their five games.

Gatti scores a no-look back pass own goal as Sassuolo defeat Juventus 4-2 🫣 pic.twitter.com/u19m6wYSGESeptember 23, 2023 See more

It was Juventus' first defeat of the season in Serie A. La Vecchia Signora sit two points behind leaders Inter, but will be five adrift if the Nerazzurri beat Empoli on Sunday.

AC Milan are in second place, also with 12 points, one more than surprise package Lecce in third.

Up next for Juve is a game against Lecce on Tuesday.

More European stories

Watch as Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku scores his first goal for Roma in Italy's Serie A.

In Germany, former Tottenham striker Harry Kane is already breaking records after scoring a hat-trick for the Bavarians against Bochum.

And in Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid could be alerted to a release clause in the contract of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.