Seven goals in five games: Harry Kane hits first Bayern Munich hat-trick, makes history

Harry Kane has made Bundesliga and Bayern Munich history following his hat-trick against Bochum at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The England captain was on target after 13, 54 and 88 minutes in a 7-0 win as Thomas Tuchel's side ran riot in a one-sided contest on Saturday.

The former Tottenham striker also assisted Bayern's fourth and sixth goals, scored by Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel respectively.

Kane now has seven goals in his first five Bundesliga games, which is more than any player in the competition's history. Bayern icons Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic all netted five in the opening five games.

And in total, he has been involved in 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, with seven goals and three assists in the competition in 2023/24.

The 30-year-old netted from the penalty spot against Manchester United in a 4-3 win on Wednesday night.

His next game will be against Preussen Muenster in the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.

"We played so well today and had the right mentality," Kane told Sky Sport Deutschland after the game.

"We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball. Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team.

And he posted a picture with a signed match ball on social media. "A new one for the collection," he wrote on Twitter. "What a team performance!"

