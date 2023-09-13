Manchester City report: Barcelona looking to trigger Erling Haaland clause – and Real Madrid might endorse move
Manchester City star Erling Haaland is wanted by Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit hoping to trigger his release clause
Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland is wanted by Barcelona – and the five-time European champions won't even have to break the transfer record to sign him.
Barça are in financial trouble at the moment and have enjoyed a quiet transfer window in order to comply with Financial Fair Play laws. Previously, however, the Catalan giants have three times spent nine figures on players: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho all moved for over £100 million.
Haaland would cost £150m, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Debate which claims a release clause comes into effect from next summer – and Barcelona are hoping to sign the Norwegian.
According to 90min, a release clause means that Barça can plan to make the move for the star in 2025, giving them plenty of time to get their finances in order for the deal.
Current Blaugrana No.9 Robert Lewandowski will be 37 by then, while Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque will join Barcelona next summer. Joao Felix is on loan with the Catalans, too.
With Kylian Mbappe still in the crosshairs of Real Madrid, the move may well be embraced by Barcelona's biggest rivals, too.
In recent years, the two El Clasico enemies have come together to fight for a Super League and with the pair recognising that their biggest threat comes from leagues with more money, they may be more than happy to recreate the Ronaldo/Messi rivalry between each other which made La Liga the most exciting league in Europe during 2010s.
Haaland currently has 58 goals in 59 games for Manchester City and scored 86 in 89 for Borussia Dortmund before that.
The 23-year-old is valued at €180m by Transfermarkt.
Erling Haaland's agent has addressed 'strange' speculation linking the Norwegian with a move to Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that the striker has a release clause, which could see him leave City next summer.
Manchester City have learned their Champions League group stage opponents for the 2023/24 season, as they look to retain their European crown.
