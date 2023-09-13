Manchester City report: Barcelona looking to trigger Erling Haaland clause – and Real Madrid might endorse move

By Mark White
published

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is wanted by Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit hoping to trigger his release clause

Manchester City star Erling Haaland, target of Barcelona, celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland is wanted by Barcelona – and the five-time European champions won't even have to break the transfer record to sign him.

Barça are in financial trouble at the moment and have enjoyed a quiet transfer window in order to comply with Financial Fair Play laws. Previously, however, the Catalan giants have three times spent nine figures on players: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho all moved for over £100 million.

Haaland would cost £150m, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Debate which claims a release clause comes into effect from next summer – and Barcelona are hoping to sign the Norwegian. 

Barcelona coach Xavi during his side's LaLiga game against Getafe in August 2023.

Barcelona want Erling Haaland at Camp Nou (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to 90min, a release clause means that Barça can plan to make the move for the star in 2025, giving them plenty of time to get their finances in order for the deal.

Current Blaugrana No.9 Robert Lewandowski will be 37 by then, while Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque will join Barcelona next summer. Joao Felix is on loan with the Catalans, too. 

VIDEO: Why Gareth Southgate's England Don't Look Very Good

With Kylian Mbappe still in the crosshairs of Real Madrid, the move may well be embraced by Barcelona's biggest rivals, too. 

In recent years, the two El Clasico enemies have come together to fight for a Super League and with the pair recognising that their biggest threat comes from leagues with more money, they may be more than happy to recreate the Ronaldo/Messi rivalry between each other which made La Liga the most exciting league in Europe during 2010s. 

PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe punches the air as he celebrates scoring Paris Saint-Germain's third goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Lens at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on August 26, 2023.

Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona want Erling Haaland (Image credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Haaland currently has 58 goals in 59 games for Manchester City and scored 86 in 89 for Borussia Dortmund before that.

The 23-year-old is valued at €180m by Transfermarkt

More Manchester City and Erling Haaland stories

Erling Haaland's agent has addressed 'strange' speculation linking the Norwegian with a move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the striker has a release clause, which could see him leave City next summer.

Manchester City have learned their Champions League group stage opponents for the 2023/24 season, as they look to retain their European crown. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 