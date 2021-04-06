Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota speak to the media ahead of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Reds travelled to Spain on Monday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Zinedine Zidane's men.

Speaking to the media Klopp has hinted at naming both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool team, while Jota highlighted the considerable danger Madrid will present to Klopp’s side’s European ambitions and his current goalscoring form.

WATCH: Klopp, Jota touch on facing Madrid in UCL quarters