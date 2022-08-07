Watch: Lionel Messi's incredible overhead kick goal in PSG's win over Clermont Foot
Lionel Messi scored two goals for PSG in their 5-0 win at Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday, including an acrobatic second
Lionel Messi scored two goals for Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot on Saturday - including a wonderful overhead effort - and also set up Neymar with an extraordinary assist in his side's 5-0 win.
The Argentine attacker netted only six goals in his debut season at the Parc des Princes, but already has two in just one fixture this time around.
Messi, who was also on target with a super strike in the 4-0 Trophee des Champions victory over Nantes last week, scored in the 80th and 86th minutes to round off a big win for PSG in Clermont-Ferrand.
For his first goal, the former Barcelona forward ran at the Clermont defence, picked out Neymar and then slid a low shot into the corner after getting a return pass from the Brazilian.
But Messi saved the best until last, bringing down a long ball from Leandro Paredes with his chest and then converting with an incredible overhead kick four minutes from time.
PSG's other two goals were scored by Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos and both came from Neymar passes, meaning the Brazilian ended the night with a hat-trick of assists.
