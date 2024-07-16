WATCH: Moment when Jude Bellingham 'lost it' with Gareth Southgate during Euro 2024 final defeat

Jude Bellingham cut a frustrated figure during England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday night

Jude Bellingham and Gareth Southgate talking during England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham and Gareth Southgate talking during England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Future)

England manager Gareth Southgate has quit. But footage has emerged of Jude Bellingham having an intense conversation with him on the pitch against Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The England squad are back in the UK and while the dust is settling on Sunday night’s defeat, it will take some time for players, coaches and fans alike to get over the pain of losing a second straight European Championship final.  Emotions will still be raw and they were certainly on display at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, as the ecstasy of Cole Palmer’s 73rd-minute equaliser gave way to the hammer blow that was Mikel Oyarzabal’s winning goal with just four minutes remaining. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.