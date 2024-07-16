Next England manager shapes up, as FA show 'serious interest' in potential Gareth Southgate successor: report

By
published

Gareth Southgate's future as England boss is under the microscope following the Euro 2024 final defeat

Gareth Southgate following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain
Gareth Southgate following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager is now under the spotlight following the Three Lions Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. 

The competition in Germany was Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England manager, with his record of two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final finishing easily making him the most successful Three Lions boss since Sir Alf Ramsey. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.