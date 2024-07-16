Next England manager shapes up, as FA show 'serious interest' in potential Gareth Southgate successor: report

Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager is now under the spotlight following the Three Lions Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The competition in Germany was Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England manager, with his record of two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final finishing easily making him the most successful Three Lions boss since Sir Alf Ramsey.

The 2-1 defeat to Spain in Berlin was Southgate’s 102nd match in charge of his country and after eight years in charge, many are speculating that the 53-year-old may opt to call time on his tenure, with his contract set to expire in December.

Naturally, the debate is moving on to who the next England boss could be and according to The Times, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is ‘of serious interest’ to the FA, who put a succession plan in place before Euro 2024 started.

The report adds that while the FA would have to seek permission with the Magpies to talk to Howe, it is believed that a compensation package could be agreed upon.

The departure of Amanda Staveley at St James’ Park is said to be of a boost for the FA’s hopes of attracting Howe, given that she was key in his appointment.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other names on the ‘contingency shortlist’ include Graham Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last year, plus current England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, who won the U21s European Championship last year, with the FA mindful that Spain’s Euro 2024-winning coach Luis de la Fuente was previously in charge of their Under-19 and Under-21 teams.

Southgate was also promoted from England’s Under-21s team when he was appointed in 2016.

England's next future is a Nations League clash away to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on September 7, which is followed by the visit of Finland to Wembley three days later.

