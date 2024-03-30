WATCH: Erling Haaland motivating Manchester City team-mates in Champions League final

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2024.

Erling Haaland sought to motivate his Manchester City team-mates with a passionate rallying cry during last season's Champions League final against Inter.

City won the match 1-0 to complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles as Haaland completed a clean sweep of trophies in his first season in English football.

The club's treble triumph is featured in a new Netflix documentary and in a clip released on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola is seen giving a talk to his players at half-time, while Haaland tries to rally his team-mates for one final push.

The scores were still level in Istanbul after a goalless first half, but both Guardiola and Haaland were confident that their team would come out on top.

"We're gonna have it. We're going to win," the Norwegian tells his team-mates in the clip.

Rodri's goal after 68 minutes put City in front and it proved enough for City to win the trophy for the first time.

It was Guardiola's first Champions League win since leading Barcelona to the title in 2010/11 and his third as a manager, having also claimed the trophy with the Blaugrana in 2008/09.

Barça won a treble that season, too, meaning Guardiola has now achieved the feat twice in his coaching career.

Manchester City's treble also matched the achievement of their local rivals Manchester United, winners of all three trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 1998/99.

