Manchester City given green light to begin talks over Brazilian Real Madrid superstar transfer this summer: report

Manchester City have just been granted the chance to sign Real Madrid star, as dominos are starting to topple in the transfer market.

Los Blancos face the Citizens in April's upcoming Champions League quarter-final but summer plans are already a-foot in Spain when it comes to improving the current squad. Kylian Mbappe looks set to join on a much-awaited blockbuster free transfer, while Alphonso Davies has reportedly agreed terms on a move.

These incomings at the Bernabeu will likely free up space for a significant departure, however, with Manchester City in the race for one Galactico.

Kylian Mbappe's expected move to Real Madrid could start a chain of events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sport in Spain are reporting that Brazilian winger Rodrygo will be sacrificed as part of Mbappe's arrival, with Real Madrid wanting €100 million for the tricky winger.

Rodrygo actually turned the tie for his side when he faced City in the Champions League in 2022, scoring twice in the second leg to bury Pep Guardiola's side in the semi-final – and the Catalan would likely welcome another big-game attacker to his squad as an option this summer.

Jack Grealish has endured an underwhelming season, Phil Foden has played more centrally and Jeremy Doku has been used purely as a specialist winger, with the Belgian international City's only natural wide-man in the absence of Riyad Mahrez. Whether he's of serious interest to City or not remains to be seen but Rodrygo is versatile enough to play across the frontline.

Rodrygo might be the unfortunate victim of Mbappe arriving in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all named as potential destinations, too, though none seem particularly likely to be making a move for his services. United are in the midst of a rebuild and probably hampered financially to be paying so much for another winger, Liverpool are stocked in attack and Arsenal are committing most of their budget to a marquee striker.

Rodrygo is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt.

