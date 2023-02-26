WATCH: Newcastle fans clean up London after partying before Carabao Cup final
The Toon Army have descended on the capital in their tens of thousands for Sunday's huge clash with Manchester United
Newcastle (opens in new tab) fans have been filmed clearing up London's Trafalgar Square after a night of jubilant drinking ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United (opens in new tab), the club's first final of any kind in 24 years.
Naturally, Magpies supporters are making the most of the occasion – and central London became a sea of black and white on Sunday night, as the Toon Army got themselves fully in the mood for their team's biggest game in over two decades.
That resulted in quite a mess being made in the capital – but it wasn't left in a state, as some revellers stay behind to pick up after themselves, to deserved praise on social media.
#NUFC fans cleaning up at Trafalgar tonight pic.twitter.com/vdDdj7e9kEFebruary 25, 2023
In his first full season as manager, Eddie Howe will be hoping to lead Newcastle to their first major trophy since the 1969 Fairs Cup – and their first-ever League Cup.
Among the other stories high on the agenda during the build-up to the final is the expected Magpies debut of Loris Karius, who's set to deputise in goal for the suspended Nick Pope.
The German has been out of the limelight since his disastrous performance in Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid (opens in new tab).
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
