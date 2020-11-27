Watch: Pitso, Al Ahly celebrate winning the Caf Champions League title
Watch as Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly celebrate their triumph in the Caf Champions League following their 2-1 victory over Zamalek in the final on Friday evening.
Amr El Soulia opened the scoring for Ahly in the fifth minute before Shikabala skillfully levelled matters for Zamalek in the 31st minute, but Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy secure the title for the Red Devils after his superb volley found the bottom corner from distance.
WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly celebrating their triumph in the Caf Champions League
Its been a L O N G time without you my friend🏆9️⃣🏆#CHAM9IONS pic.twitter.com/IVxYjEU7erNovember 27, 2020
🕺 @MKahraba🕺 @AhmedElsheikh 🕺 @SSamir Follow the @AlAhly celebrations LIVE on our Instagram account:https://t.co/3Gahasn32N pic.twitter.com/jjZrqZL2RgNovember 27, 2020
🇿🇦 + 🦅 = 🤩#TotalCAFCL | @AlAhly | #ZSCASC pic.twitter.com/4XUfHi1mWbNovember 27, 2020
