Watch: Pitso, Al Ahly celebrate winning the Caf Champions League title

Watch as Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly celebrate their triumph in the Caf Champions League following their 2-1 victory over Zamalek in the final on Friday evening.

Amr El Soulia opened the scoring for Ahly in the fifth minute before Shikabala skillfully levelled matters for Zamalek in the 31st minute, but Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy secure the title for the Red Devils after his superb volley found the bottom corner from distance.

