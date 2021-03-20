Watch: Ramahlwe Mphahlele names his own Dream Team!

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has named his Dream Team, which is made up of his past and present teammates.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on the book at Amakhosi, has a vast of experience playing for the likes of Moroka Swallows, University of Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns before joining the Soweto giants during the 2016-17 season.

Mphahlele recently shared his dream team with the Kaizer Chiefs’ official YouTube channel, which included former Mamelodi Sundowns players and current Chiefs players.

Starting from the back, ‘Rama’ selected Itumeleng Khune in goal, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Alje Schut was selected alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo, while making up the back four in the full back positions are former Chiefs left back Tsepo Masilela and himself at right back.

Mphahlele choose to field Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana in central midfielder on either side of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Themba Zwane.

The front three is comprised of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau at left wing, Chiefs star Khama Billiat at right way, while Lebogang Manyama lead the line in his dream team.

WATCH: My Dream Team with Ramahlwe Mphahlele