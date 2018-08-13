WATCH: Rooney saves open goal before setting up last-gasp winner

Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney produced a moment of magic in the 96th minute to stop Orlando City and lift DC United to a dramatic 3-2 victory in MLS.

Orlando looked set to snatch all three points at Audi Field in Washington on Sunday, when DC goalkeeper David Ousted pushed forward for a corner and vacated an empty net.

Will Johnson broke free on the counter and had the goal at his mercy but Rooney chased back and won a last-ditch tackle just inside the half-way line to prevent a certain winner.

That triggered an unbelievable sequence as United and England's all-time leading scorer then got to his feet and played a stunning long ball to Luciano Acosta, who rose highest to complete his hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was an incredible passage of play that defied the 32-year-old's age and extended DC's unbeaten streak to three matches.