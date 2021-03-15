Watch: Solskjaer says star players will return soon after victory over the Hammers

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have several first-team stars – including Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Edison Cavani and a few others – back for their second-leg clash with AC Milan.

The Red Devils edged West Ham 1-0 this past Sunday evening in a tight affair at Old Trafford.

Battling a long injury list and congested fixture schedule, United managed to claim the three points and move back into second.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer praised his team while also revealing he hopes to have several stars back for the midweek clash with the Italian giants.

Watch Solskjaer’s post-match conference: