WATCH: Son Heung-min wins point for Tottenham 23 seconds after Arsenal goal

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min earned a point for Spurs with two goals against Arsenal in Sunday's north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The South Korean levelled late in the first half after a Cristian Romero own goal had given a dominant Arsenal side the lead, flicking a shot in off the post following a great piece of play from James Maddison.

And the 31-year-old made it 2-2 in the second half as Tottenham hit back straight from the restart after Arsenal had gone back in front following a Bukayo Saka penalty.

Saka converted from the spot after Romero was penalised for handball by VAR and the Arsenal fans were jubilant.

But their joy was short-lived as Jorginho got the ball stuck under his feet following the kick-off and was dispossessed by Maddison, who slotted a perfectly weighted ball through to Son to slide home another equaliser.

WOW WOW WOW! This GAME! Spurs are LEVEL again in NO time!

This time, there were no further goals and the scores ended level in the derby as Arsenal and Tottenham both remain unbeaten after six rounds of the Premier League this season.

Tottenham and Arsenal are fourth and fifth, respectively, with four wins and two draws apiece from their six fixtures in 2023/24.

Arsenal and now away to Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, before a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday.

Spurs, already out of the EFL Cup, are next in action at home to Liverpool in the Premier League next Saturday.

