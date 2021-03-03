Watch: Zinnbauer, Makaringe, Maduka's post match reactions

Hear what Josef Zinnbauer, Fortune Makaringe and John Maduka had to say in their post-match media conference following Orlando Pirates' 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday.

Makaringe, who was named man of the match, scored the only goal of the game to see Pirates return to winning ways in the DStv Premiership.

The result has Pirates leapfrogging Swallows FC into third place with 32 points, four points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while Celtic are in 11th place with 18 points from 18 matches.

WATCH: Zinnbauer, Makaringe, Maduka's post match comments