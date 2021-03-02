We don't think it is very serious - Mngqithi on Onyango injury

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says goalkeeper Denis Onyango will be back soon, insisting he only bruised his foot as he was subbed off at half time in their Caf Champions League match against CR Belouizdad in Dar es Salaam this past Sunday.

The Ugandan failed to return out for the second stanza in the 5-0 win with Kennedy Mweene brought on in his place.

However, speaking after the match Mngqithi said that the injury was not serious and they expect him back in action soon.

'We don’t think it is a very serious injury because it is just a bruise. They stepped on him, it’s not like he twisted an ankle or anything like that,” Mngqithi told the media.

'So, we are hopeful that we will have some little bit of days before the next match and he will be able to help us.

'We don’t think it’s a serious injury. When I saw him walking on the pitch after the game I felt a little bit better, so we are hopeful he will be back soon.

'One must mention that Kennedy came in with his experience and plugged the hole, it never looked like we were shaky when he got in,' concluded the Downs coach.