'We lost the first league game of the season, then drew with Racing Santander. Spontaneously, I decided to go to Pep's office to reassure him. “Don’t worry,” I told him, “everything will be fine"': Andres Iniesta opens up his early Guardiola pep talk

When Barcelona appointed a rookie Guardiola in 2008, he had plenty of early doubters

Andres Iniesta and Pep Guardiola during their time together at Barcelona
When Barcelona promoted a 37-year-old Pep Guardiola from B team boss to first-team manager as Frank Rijkaard’s replacement in 2008, only the most giddy Culer would have predicted a treble-winning campaign and the dawn of one of the club’s greatest eras in their history.

But that’s exactly what the rookie coach delivered, as he began a first-team coaching career that has delivered 32 major trophies so far, with Guardiola, despite Manchester City’s recent struggles, set to go down in history as one of the game’s greatest-ever coaches when all is said and done.

Andres Iniesta - ranked as the second-best Barcelona player of all-time, 27 spots ahead of Guardiola by FourFourTwo - was at the heart of Guardiola’s greatest Barcelona sides, and he insists that he was not one of these early naysayers when the club put their faith in their former midfielder.

Iniesta recalls his early Guardiola backing

Andres Iniesta

“In 2008, Guardiola became manager,” Iniesta exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “From the very beginning, I had a feeling it was going to be a complete success.

“Personally, it was incredible to know that Guardiola was going to take charge of the team. Internally, I felt an immense sense of commitment and conviction, an indescribable motivation. Anyone who’s had the chance to work alongside one of their idols will understand.

Pep Guardiola

“It was a great opportunity, and we realised it quickly. Pep was more than ready, and he conveyed that to the group during the first pre-season we had in Scotland. It was the conviction he had when explaining how he wanted us to play.

“He had everything planned out – from the defence, the positioning of the midfielders, to what the forwards had to do. You could see progress after just a few training sessions. The group executed Guardiola’s vision perfectly.”

It didn’t all go Guardiola’s way from day one however, with Iniesta recalling an early defeat in the manager’s debut season which left Guardiola’s critics unimpressed.

“There was a lot of noise and doubt from the outside, though, after we lost the first league game of the season to Numancia, then drew with Racing Santander at the Camp Nou,” Iniesta recalls.

Barcelona players lift their coach Pep Guardiola in celebration of their Spanish league title 2009 after their Spanish League football match against Osasuna on May 23, 2009 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Barcelona became champions without even taking to the field as second-placed Real Madrid lost away at Villarreal on May 16.

“One day, spontaneously, I decided to go to his office to reassure him. “Pep, don’t worry,” I told him, “everything will be fine.” It wasn’t premeditated or discussed with the other captains. Maybe I decided to visit Guardiola because of the individual commitment I felt. I was convinced that great work was being done – we could sense it day by day and in the friendlies we played.

“We felt comfortable with that idea and were happy. What I conveyed to him was how the group felt. We were doing things right, and the momentum would change.”

