‘We were sat in the cinema with Jose Mourinho, watching a documentary about our first two Premier League titles, then I got home and saw he’d left – I thought it had to be a joke’: Chelsea legend opens up on boss’ shock 2007 departure

Mourinho's first Chelsea exit came rather out of the blue, taking even his own players by surprise

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has opened up about his shock at Jose Mourinho's abrupt departure from the club. The goalkeeping great claims he thought it was "a joke" at first.

Mourinho left the Blues (for the first time) in September 2007, having guided the club to their first two Premier League titles in 2005/06 and 2006/07. The Portuguese officially exited Stamford Bridge by mutual consent, although he had had a series of disagreements with owner Roman Abramovich.

