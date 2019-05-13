The weird and wonderful statistics of the 2018-19 Premier League season
Manchester City and Liverpool recorded two of the top three Premier League points totals in a thrilling title battle – but what else do the numbers show us?
Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some of the more obscure or unusual statistics of the top-flight season.
12 – Arsenal and Liverpool each had a league-high dozen goals from substitutes. The Gunners’ joint Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang matched Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the league’s top-scoring substitute with four goals.
29.4 – percentage of Leicester’s goals which came in the first half of games, lowest in the Premier League.
3 – outfield players who played every minute of their team’s season – Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic, Wolves skipper Conor Coady and Burnley defender Ben Mee. Nine goalkeepers achieved the same feat.
Our skipper – leading from the front. #CRYBOUpic.twitter.com/8swBr3KuOP— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 12, 2019
31 – players used by Huddersfield, more than any other team, of whom 28 started at least one game to match Southampton for the highest figure in that category.
21 – Wolves used the fewest players, including only 18 different starters.
29 – Southampton dropped 29 points in games in which they scored the first goal. The next highest such figure was Fulham’s 18.
22 – shots against the woodwork in games involving Everton, more than any other Premier League team.
0 – Cardiff were the only team not to give any playing time to players under 21, and indeed did not field a single player aged under 23.
39.1 – percentage of playing time given by West Ham to players in their thirties, with 10 players contributing to the tally.
18.2 – average number of shots taken by Huddersfield for each goal they scored – almost five higher than any other team, with Fulham next at 13.3.
361 – minutes spent in a winning position by the Terriers, including stoppage time, as they won only three games.
287 – minutes of stoppage time played by Everton, a league-high average of seven minutes 34 seconds per match.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.