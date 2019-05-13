The weird and wonderful statistics of the 2018-19 Premier League season

Manchester City and Liverpool recorded two of the top three Premier League points totals in a thrilling title battle – but what else do the numbers show us?

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some of the more obscure or unusual statistics of the top-flight season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, propelled Arsenal to the joint-highest tally of goals from substitutes (John Walton/PA)

12 – Arsenal and Liverpool each had a league-high dozen goals from substitutes. The Gunners’ joint Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang matched Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the league’s top-scoring substitute with four goals.

29.4 – percentage of Leicester’s goals which came in the first half of games, lowest in the Premier League.

3 – outfield players who played every minute of their team’s season – Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic, Wolves skipper Conor Coady and Burnley defender Ben Mee. Nine goalkeepers achieved the same feat.

31 – players used by Huddersfield, more than any other team, of whom 28 started at least one game to match Southampton for the highest figure in that category.

21 – Wolves used the fewest players, including only 18 different starters.

29 – Southampton dropped 29 points in games in which they scored the first goal. The next highest such figure was Fulham’s 18.

(PA Graphic)

22 – shots against the woodwork in games involving Everton, more than any other Premier League team.

0 – Cardiff were the only team not to give any playing time to players under 21, and indeed did not field a single player aged under 23.

39.1 – percentage of playing time given by West Ham to players in their thirties, with 10 players contributing to the tally.

Marko Arnautovic, right, and Pablo Zabaleta are two of West Ham’s over-30 club (Victoria Jones/PA)

18.2 – average number of shots taken by Huddersfield for each goal they scored – almost five higher than any other team, with Fulham next at 13.3.

361 – minutes spent in a winning position by the Terriers, including stoppage time, as they won only three games.

(PA Graphic)

287 – minutes of stoppage time played by Everton, a league-high average of seven minutes 34 seconds per match.