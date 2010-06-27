Weiss expecting no favours from father

His dad and namesake is the Slovakia coach who dropped his son for the shock 3-2 victory over holders Italy in their final group game, which sent them through to the knockout stages against the odds.

But with a spot free in midfield after Zdeno Strba was suspended for picking up a yellow card against Italy, the Slovakia coach said his son could still be in with a chance.

Juraj Kucka is a slight doubt having picked up a knock that has stopped him training for two days and Slovak team spokeswoman Marianna Cizmarova said defender Jan Durica had a scan on his thigh on Sunday and was in hospital at the moment.

"Strba cannot play tomorrow because of the yellow cards, he will be suspended, and it will depend also on the weather, the pitch," Weiss senior told a news conference in Durban.

"I will decide tomorrow morning."

Asked on Sunday in Pretoria if he would be selected, a glum Weiss junior told reporters after training: "I don't know, managers usually don't change a winning team but we'll see.

"The team got changed a little bit (against Italy), everybody played 100 percent, there wasn't anybody making mistakes in the game."

Marek Hamsik, captain of the World Cup debutants, was excellent in a free attacking role against Italy and hopes to again cause damage against the Dutch favourites.

"Every team has weak points but the Netherlands won every game in the group so it will be difficult," he said, his famous Mohican hairdo looking spikier than usual.

"We have to play like we did against Italy, without pressure or fear. The Netherlands play well, they don't give you the ball. We have to play our game and look at ourselves."

