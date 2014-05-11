Welbeck will not be sold, insists boss Giggs

The England forward has scored 10 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, but was reportedly considering his future earlier in the campaign after being regularly utilised on the wing by former boss David Moyes.

However, Giggs believes the Old Trafford youth product will remain at the club for the forseeable future.

"We won't be selling him," Giggs is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We showed the other night (3-1 victory over Hull City) that bringing young players through is an important part of the club's culture and history.

"We wouldn't like to lose someone like Danny because he has done that, he has been here since eight or nine. So we want to keep him."

Louis van Gaal is the favourite to replace Moyes on a permanent basis, and Giggs believes whoever takes over will benefit from keeping United legends Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt on his coaching staff.

"It's a decision for the new manager and something he definitely has to consider," he added. "I would say there are more plus points than minus points with what the lads bring.

"They know the culture, the history and the way the club is run. All that can definitely be a plus."