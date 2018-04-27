Wenger lifts lid on 'peaceful' Ferguson relationship

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's relationship with former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson is now "peaceful", following numerous explosive clashes in the pair's heyday.

The rivalry between the two managers and their Premier League sides was the defining managerial clash of the last decade, with both clubs going toe-to-toe to secure silverware.

However, since Ferguson's retirement five years ago, the relationship between the two legendary bosses has changed for the better, with pair now being a lot closer and sharing memories.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website ahead of the Gunners' clash with Jose Mourinho's United side at Old Trafford on Sunday, Wenger lifted the lid on his relationship with Ferguson.

"Now it's peaceful. Both of us have calmed down and with time respect takes over," Wenger said.

"You know that both of you fight and I think with both of us, we identified highly with our clubs because we stayed for a long time.

"For both of us, it was more than just a manager who does his job in a professional football club. We were highly identified by being linked in a strong way with our club and having a love story.

"He has a love story with Man United and I have one with Arsenal. That's why maybe as well it was more than just winning a game at stake."

He added: "We are closer already. We have a good relationship and we keep our individual memories."

Wenger is set for his last trip to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager this weekend, the stadium his dominant Gunners won the Premier League at in 2002.