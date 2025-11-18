'There was a bit of a myth about Sir Alex Ferguson and how he used to come in and batter refs – he never. Wenger and Ferguson were chalk and cheese': Mike Dean lifts lid on why he never 'got on' with Arsene Wenger

Manchester United and Arsenal were embroiled in a succession of thrilling Premier League title races in what must now be considered the early days.

Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were two of the longest-serving Premier League managers and traded blows at the top for years as Man United and Arsenal tangled for supremacy.

Each manager had his reputation. Ferguson was the ferocious king of intimidation, ruling over his players and the football authorities with an iron fist, Wenger the pensive and professorial moderniser.

Mike Dean was a bad omen for Arsenal in the Wenger years

The truth wasn’t so black and white. Wenger was no stranger to a run-in on the touchline and former referee Mike Dean has revealed that the two big dogs of Premier League management weren’t quite as expected when it came to interacting with officials.

“There was a bit of a myth about Sir Alex Ferguson and how he used to come in and batter the refs all the time – he never,” revealed Dean on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Mike Dean (Image credit: Alamy)

“He’d say he did for the TV but he hardly ever came in the dressing room. But the way he spoke about it on the TV made it look like he did come in, but they [Wenger and Ferguson] were like chalk and cheese.

“I never got on with Arsene Wenger. I don’t know what it was – I don’t know whether it was because every time I refereed their game, they lost! Every time I went to Arsenal, it just didn’t feel right.

Dean was and is regarded as something of a character in his own right and wasn’t the kind of referee who wanted to stay out of the headlines. If his sources are reliable he spent some time squatting in Wenger’s mind too.

“I spoke to a few people who used to work there – who have now retired – and they said as soon as the fixtures came out on the Monday and they knew I was refereeing, straight away he was like, ‘We have no chance.’ He was the hardest one.”

The Tranmere Rovers supporter, now 57, refereed 560 Premier League matches between 2000 and 2022, taking charge of an Arsenal win over Coventry City in his second game in charge.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, the Gunners won their first nine Premier League matches officiated by Dean and didn’t lose one until November 2006.

Wenger, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, oversaw a revolution in Arsenal’s fortunes, winning the Premier League three times including one glorious invincible season. United finished second, third and third in those years and the rivalry between the bosses was never short of drama.

Arsenal and Man United meet again in January. Referee to be confirmed.