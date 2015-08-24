West Brom reject Berahino transfer request
Amid speculation over his West Brom future, Saido Berahino has had a transfer request rejected by the club.
West Brom have rejected a transfer request from striker Saido Berahino amid continued interest from Tottenham.
The England Under-21 international is a target for the White Hart Lane club, with West Brom having already confirmed they had turned down an offer for Berahino from Spurs.
And West Brom released a further statement on Monday, explaining: "West Bromwich Albion have received a written transfer request from Saido Berahino.
"The request has been rejected and the club's position remains unchanged from that outlined in the statement from chairman Jeremy Peace of August 18."
