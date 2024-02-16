West Ham legend on the prank gone wrong that enraged Harry Redknapp and invoked a police escort

Former West Ham midfielder John Moncur has revealed how his silly antics at the anniversary of the Hammers' 1965 Cup Winners’ Cup success left a former player needing knee surgery.

Moncur, who spent nine years with the club from 1994-2003, was away on a special trip in Germany when a prank involving one of 1860 Munich's former players went suddenly wrong.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo recently, the now 57-year-old told how Redknapp was left to pick up the pieces in what was meant to be a silly joke...

Former West Ham midfielder John Moncur found himself in hot water with Harry (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I could write a book! began Moncur when asked of some of his best dressing-room memories with the Hammers.

"One was when we were out in Munich, celebrating the anniversary of West Ham playing 1860 Munich in the 1965 Cup Winners’ Cup Final. Munich’s lion mascot came onto the pitch and the reception it had was incredible.

"The lads said to me, “Go on, do something to the lion”, so I ran over and rugby-tackled it. I got dog’s abuse during the game.

"After the match, Harry was called upstairs and came down raging as he hadn’t seen it happen. He said, “Who the f**king hell did something to the lion?” The lads stared at me. I said, “Oh come on, Harry, it’s only a lion.”

"He said, “That was the 1860 captain from 30 years ago – you’ve done his knee ligaments and we need to get a police escort to the airport.” It’s a prank that went very wrong, but everyone found it hilarious.

Moncur played a total of 176 times for West Ham during his stay with the club and eventually hung up his boots in 2023, following relegation to the Championship.

His sons, George and Freddy, both play football for a living and he has since spent time with non-league side Grays Athletic following his retirement from the professional game.

