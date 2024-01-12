Is West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

West Ham United playmaker Jarrod Bowen is a doubt for his side’s trip to Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon with an ankle injury.

The England international was injured during the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the FA Cup last weekend. Bowen opened the scoring against the Robins when he netted his 14th goal of the campaign, but needed treatment before being helped off at the end of the match, with David Moyes having already used all five of his substitutes.

Fantasy Premier League managers will also sweating on Bowen's fitness and changes may need to be made...

Will West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen be fit enough to play against Sheffield United this weekend?

(Image credit: Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

While The Standard report that Bowen’s issue isn’t as bad as first thought, they state that the former Hull City man will miss both the trip to Bramall Lane this weekend plus Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate stadium.

With the Hammers not playing on the weekend of January 27/28 owing to the Premier League’s staggered winter break, Moyes will be hoping that the in-form Bowen will be available again for the visit of Bournemouth on February 1.

Moyes will also be without Lucas Paqueta this weekend, who was also injured against the Robins, while Michail Antonio remains sidelined and Mohammed Kudus is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bowen’s absence this weekend will also be a headache for the 29.9 per cent of fantasy football managers who currently have him in their squad at a time when a number of high-profile injuries and AFCON absentees have left teams stretched.

