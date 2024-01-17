Tottenham targeting their Harry Kane replacement – but may have to fend off Arsenal for him: report

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Tottenham are all chasing a highly-rated forward, with the latter believing he could be the new Harry Kane.

Football Insider writes that the Hammers are trying to get a January deal done for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, but that the two North London clubs have also made their interest known – albeit they want a summer move instead.

They add that West Ham’s desire to do a deal now for the Mexican international may not confer any particular advantage, with the Dutch side ‘not keen’ on sanctioning a mid-season move, preferring to wait until the end of the season.

Santiago Gimenez is a target for London clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

A price tag of up to £40m has been touted for Gimenez, with David Moyes’ side willing to free up transfer cash by shipping out Nayef Aguerd, Said Benrahma and Danny Ings.

Gimenez has been absolutely electric for Dutch champions Feyenoord this season, scoring in excess of a goal per game in the Eredivisie on top of scoring twice in the Champions League.

Even sitting in second place as they are, the league title may now be a lost cause for Feyenoord – leaders PSV have won every single one of their 17 games to open up a 12-point gap at the top – but they will still harbour Europa League ambitions after finishing third in their Champions League group. A tough knockout tie with Daniele De Rossi's Roma awaits them next month.

Spurs are believed to be keen to find a long-term replacement for summer sale Harry Kane, while Arsenal have been lacking in attacking firepower over the past few weeks and would therefore presumably welcome new attacking recruits.

