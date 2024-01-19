West Ham to win race for Manchester City Kalvin Phillips, with loan-to-buy deal: report

West Ham United have approached Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the latest reports.

The Citizens star has struggled to find form at the Etihad following his move to the side from Leeds United. Last season, the England international knocked back moves away but now is in search of game-time and a new lease of life.

Sky Sports reports that now West Ham are keen on acquiring Phillips during the January window and talks are underway. He had been extensively linked with a move to Newcastle throughout this window but his current side had been insistent on a £7 million loan fee. Crystal Palace has also been linked, while European giants Barcelona, Atleico Madrid, and Juventus have also expressed interest.

Kalvin Phillips is looking to play more ahead of Euro 2024 (Image credit: PA)

Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds 18 months ago, Phillips has faced challenges, while it’s believed that he is now under pressure to secure a move in the current transfer window. The 28-year-old has not started a Premier League game this season and aims to secure regular playing time, with a view of retaining a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

But Man City have so far demanded a fee to see him leave - though there is the idea that the club may relax their position as the end of the window closes.

Phillips is a regular for the England national team and remains highly sought after, particularly in the Premier League, despite struggling at Man City.

David Moyes has plenty of options in midfield already (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's midfield injuries have prompted their pursuit, though they do not have the funds to ensure a move goes through. while West Ham's interest dates back to David Moyes' attempt to acquire him from Leeds in January 2022 but ultimately failed to secure a move.

A sticking point for West Ham however, is that they already boast midfield options in Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, and Lucas Paqueta, and Phillips wants game-time.

More West Ham and Manchester City stories

Is West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

Ranked! The 10 best strikers in the world right now