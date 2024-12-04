West Ham United next manager odds as Julen Lopetegui faces battle to save his job

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is continuing to face mounting pressure over his position.

The 58-year-old was appointed as David Moyes' successor in the summer but has since suffered a poor start to his tenure at the London Stadium. Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Leicester City now means he has just five wins as Hammers boss.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has already indicated how the club are looking at potential candidates should he be sacked. FourFourTwo looks at who could replace the former Wolves boss in the hotseat...

Michael Carrick leads the way as early favourite for West Ham job

Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over at West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having begun his career with West Ham United as a player, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is currently out in front as the bookmakers' favourite to take over at the London Stadium.

Carrick - ranked at No.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time - has been in charge at the Riverside since October 2022 after a brief interim spell at Manchester United.

Former Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is second favourite with the bookies (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Italian journeyman Maurizio Sarri is second favourite, having resigned as head coach at Lazio back in March. The 65-year-old won the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea back in 2019.

Next is Edin Terzic who was most recently with Borussia Dortmund. The Croatian won the DFP Pokal during his spell in Germany and also led the Bundesliga giants to the UEFA Champions League final last year before they were beaten by Real Madrid.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

West Ham are back in Premier League action on Monday as they take on Wolves, with it thought defeat on home soil may signal the end for Lopetegui.

"It's a tough night to discuss football because sometimes the game can be quite straightforward, yet I find it hard to comprehend how we ended up losing," said the Spaniard following defeat against Leicester.

Next West Ham manager odds

Michael Carrick 7/4

Maurizio Sarri 2/1

Edin Terzic 9/4

Massimiliano Allegri 5/2

Graham Potter 3/1

Steve Cooper 5/1

Scott Parker 7/1

*Odds provided by Gambling.com*