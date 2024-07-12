What are the ticket allocations for England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final?

It has been revealed how many supporters England and Spain can expect to have inside the Olympiastadion when they meet for the Euro 2024 final on 14 July.

The Three Lions equalled their achievements at Euro 2020 this week. They advanced to the showpiece final with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands courtesy of substitute Ollie Watkins.

There they will meet La Roja, who came back from a goal down against former tournament favourites France, thanks in part to a spectacular effort from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, to book their place in the competition’s finale. The scramble for tickets, accommodation and travel began not soon after, with both sets of fans wanting to take in this historic moment for their respective countries, and it is now known how many supporters each side can expect to have in attendance.

How many tickets have England and Spain fans been allocated?

Both the FA and the RFEF were handed 10,000 tickets each by UEFA to dish out among their supporters. The Olympiastadion is a 71,000-seater stadium, so the remaining 50,000 or so are expected to be distributed to neutrals on general sale alongside dignitaries and sponsors.

England’s official allocation has been handled via the England Supporters Travel Club, who are usually found behind the goal at Three Lions games. Tickets are allocated for England fans through a mixture of a ballot system and guaranteed tickets for those fans who have collected the most points, earned by following the team around the world in previous competitions.

The FA stated that their allocation was enough to guarantee tickets to the ‘top 70%’ in this system, meaning there will be people who miss out and go after re-sale tickets. A spokesperson for the Football Supporters’ Association told the Guardian: “There will still be 30,000 England fans in the stadium but many will have ended up paying way over the odds on the black market.”

The FSA also said: “We are reminding supporters of the risks when purchasing tickets via unofficial third party websites or social media accounts. There is every chance you could lose your money and end up with no ticket – it happens to many fans at every tournament.”

Kick-off for the final is slated for 20:00 BST, with England looking to lift their first major silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

Find out how you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.

