What are the ticket allocations for England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final?

By
published

England and Spain have been told how many fans they can take to the Euro 2024 final on Sunday

Where is the Euro 2024 final? The trophy for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship is displayed at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on April 24, 2024. The UEFA EURO 2024 European Football Championship will take place from June 14 to July 14 in ten stadiums around Germany including Berlin's Olympic Stadium. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been revealed how many supporters England and Spain can expect to have inside the Olympiastadion when they meet for the Euro 2024 final on 14 July.

The Three Lions equalled their achievements at Euro 2020 this week. They advanced to the showpiece final with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands courtesy of substitute Ollie Watkins

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge