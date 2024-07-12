When did Spain last win the Euros?
Spain take on England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final as one of the most successful sides in tournament history
Ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 final, we all know about England’s 58 years of hurt. The Three Lions have not lifted a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil and will be desperate to end this barren spell in Berlin.
While England have never won the Euros, this is a tournament in which Spain have a much better record, with Luis de la Fuente’s side aiming for a record-setting fourth title in their history.
Here’s a look at the last time they won the tournament and their previous successes.
When did Spain last win the Euros?
Spain’s last European Championship success came in 2012, which marked the tail end of an all-conquering period of dominance for La Roja.
The 2012 tournament saw them top a group containing Italy, Croatia and the Republic of Ireland, before beating France and Portugal in the knockout stages.
The final in Kyiv saw them thrash Italy 4-0, thanks to goals from David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata.
Since then, Spain reached the last-16 in 2016, where they were knocked out by Italy, who also defeated them in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on their way to winning the trophy.
How many times have Spain won the Euros?
The 2012 success was Spain’s third European Championship win, which is the joint-record for the most number of wins alongside Germany, meaning that victory on Sunday would see them pull clear of their rivals.
Spain’s first success came in the tournament’s second edition in 1964, when they beat the Soviet Union 2-1 in the final on home soil at the Bernabeu at the end of a four-team tournament.
After losing the 1984 final to a Michel Platini-inspired France, their next success would come in 2008, when Fernando Torres’ goal was enough to beat Germany 1-0 in Vienna.
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.