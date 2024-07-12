UEFA have just given Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham a better chance to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot

It’s not just the title of European champions that will be settled in Berlin in Sunday night, but the tournament’s best goalscorer will also be crowned.

This year’s race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot has been a closely contested battle and after UEFA threw in an 11th-hour administrative curveball ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Spain, plenty of players remain in contention for the prize.

Here’s a look at who is in the running for the award and what England duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham need to do at the Olympiastadion to win the prize.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

What have UEFA just announced about the Golden Boot?

Up until UEFA’s late change of heart, there was a thorough set of tie-breaker rules to decide a winner if one more player ended up on the same number of goals. The first criterion was the number of assists and then it would go down to the player who had played the least amount of time.

These rules meant that Cristiano Ronaldo was able to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, despite being level with Patrik Schick on five goals, owing to the Portuguese star’s one assist that summer.

However, in the run-up to Sunday’s final, UEFA have announced that the Golden Boot will be shared if one or more players end up on the same number of goals - setting up an interesting subplot to this weekend’s final.

What do Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham need to do in order to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot?

Harry Kane will be hoping to add to his tally on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

With these revised rules, it means that as things stand a whopping six players are sharing the Golden Boot. That’s because Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala Germany), Dani Olmo (Spain) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) are all on three goals each.

Two names jump out there, with Kane and Olmo having the opportunity to add to their tallies in the final. Should either of them score, this six-way tie will be broken.

And while that sets up the prospect of a straight shootout between Kane and Olmo for the Golden Boot that would see whichever one of that duo who scores the most land the gong, it’s may not be that straightforward.

Spain's Dani Olmo has scored three goals in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham and Fabian Ruiz both have two goals, so they would join the gaggle of players on three for the tournament if they net on Sunday, while a brace from either would put them in the running to claim the prize outright.

Then there are the players from England and Spain on one goal, who could gatecrash the Golden Boot party with two or more goals. They are: Dani Carvajal, Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino, Alvaro Morata, Rodri, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins.

So, while Kane and Olmo are in the driving seat, it’s all to play for, but there is the very realistic chance that UEFA need to order in another half-a-dozen trophies before Sunday night.

