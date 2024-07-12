UEFA have just given Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham a better chance to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot

UEFA have moved the Golden Boot goalposts at the last minute

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are eyeing the Euro 2024 Golden Boot
It’s not just the title of European champions that will be settled in Berlin in Sunday night, but the tournament’s best goalscorer will also be crowned. 

This year’s race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot has been a closely contested battle and after UEFA threw in an 11th-hour administrative curveball ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Spain, plenty of players remain in contention for the prize. 

