Warning issued over Euro 2024 final referee, after shock appointment

By
published

England and Spain’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin will be overseen by French referee Francois Letexier

Referee Francois Letexier gestures during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Semi-Final first leg match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stadio Olimpico on May 2, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg says the appointment of French referee Francois Letexier is a ‘big surprise’, given the 35-year-old’s lack of big-game experience. 

UEFA have confirmed that Letexier will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s final in Berlin when England take on Spain at the Olympiastadion, in what will be by far the biggest game of his career so far. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.