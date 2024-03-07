Wolves winger Pedro Neto being chased by Arsenal and Liverpool: report

Wolves star Pedro Neto is reportedly been watched by a whole host of Premier League clubs on the back of his strong performances this season.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Gary O'Neil's side so far this season, scoring three goals and registering an impressive 11 assists in all competitions.

Valued in the region of £80million, three top-flight sides are said to bevowing to sign the Portugal international this summer but Wanderers are apparently not keen on parting ways.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all remain interested in Neto.

The former Lazio loanee joined Wolves from Braga in 2019 and Jacobs believes his name is at the very top of most clubs wish list this summer.

“Pedro Neto is going to be in demand this summer and that should allow Wolves to stick to their asking price. Neto is contracted until 2027 so suitors wishing to sign the in-form 23-year-old are going to have to accept Wolves’ steep valuation.

“It’s understood that offers will be engaged with from £65m+, but the final number Wolves are looking for could be as high as £80m. No specific fee is being quoted yet directly to interested clubs.

“The only advantage the likes of Arsenal and Spurs perhaps have is Wolves, like many other Premier League clubs, will be conscious of profit and sustainability rules.

“A summer sale is looking quite likely, and along with the two north London clubs, Liverpool can’t be entirely discounted either.”

Neto is only 23 and would be a strong addition for plenty of Premier League sides. (Image credit: PA)

Speaking to The Telegraph just last year, Neto insisted he is happy at Molineux, but as we all know, things can quickly change in football.

"I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that," he began.

"The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue.

"I feel even better than I was before. A player that has confidence is a different player: I always had it but Gary has given me even more."

