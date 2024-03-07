Arsenal handed Bukayo Saka fitness boost ahead of Brentford clash

Arsenal look set to be boosted by the availability of Bukayo Saka for their Saturday night clash against Brentford.

The England winger was withdrawn at half-time of Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Monday evening, suffering from illness.

The 22-year-old managed to provide two assists during his 45-minute outing, with the rampant Gunners netting five times before the break. That meant boss Mikel Arteta could take a cautious approach when it came to the in-form winger, who had been feeling ill in the build-up to the match at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Evening Standard report that Saka has now recovered from his illness and is expected to be fit for the tea-time clash, with the wideman expected to take part in Thursday’s training session.

Saka has netted seven goals in Arsenal’s last six Premier League games, as the Gunners look to claim an eighth league win on the bounce this weekend.

Arsenal will begin the weekend third in the table, two points behind leaders Liverpool and one point off second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams take on each other at Anfield on Sunday, giving Arsenal the opportunity to make up ground on either one or both of their fellow title contenders if they can get past the Bees.

Gabriel Martinelli was also forced off against the Blades and will be assessed before Saturday’s match, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu both remained sidelined for the trip to Yorkshire.

