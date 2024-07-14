What does Lamine Yamal '3-0-4' goal celebration mean? Spain star's gesture explained

By
published

Spain star Lamine Yamal celebrated his goal against France at Euro 2024 with an unusual '3-0-4' gesture - but what does it mean?

Lamine Yamal celebrates a Spain goal at Euro 2024.
Lamine Yamal celebrates a Spain goal at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal is earning rave reviews for his blistering displays at Euro 2024 and the Spain starlet is breaking plenty of records, too.

At just 16 years of age, the Barcelona attacker became the European Championship's youngest player ever to appear at a Euros and his goal in Spain's 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals made him the youngest scorer in the history of the competition as well.

He turned 17-years-old between the semi-final and final and eagled-eyed viewers might have noticed Yamal celebrate with an unusual gesture after scoring against Les Bleus. So what is it all about? FourFourTwo explains...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.