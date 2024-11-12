What England need to do to get promoted in the UEFA Nations League

Lee Carsley is set to take charge of England's final two group games

The Nations League has provided England fans with a mixed bag since its' introduction in 2018.

In the first edition, 2018-19, the Three Lions, fresh from a stunning run to the World Cup semi-finals, very nearly went all the way. Gareth Southgate's side reached the tournament finals when only a narrow VAR decision cost them a place in the final, England eventually finishing third.

But the covid hit 2020-21 season saw England fail to reach the finals, before they slipped to finishing fourth in their group the following campaign and were relegated. Lee Carsley's side have the chance to return to the top flight over the next international break - but what results do they need?

What do England need to return to Nations League A?

England beat Finland last time out to return to winning ways after a shock defeat at home to Greece (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of their final two games England don't have their promotion hopes in their own hands, trailing league leaders Greece by three points.

Realistically Lee Carsley's team will need to beat both Greece in Athens and then Republic of Ireland at Wembley, in their final group game, to return to the top flight.

Lee Carsley, will take charge of his two final games before Thomas Tuchel's arrival on January 1 (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Under the current format of the Nations League, only the four group winners in League B are automatically promoted. This means to confirm a return to League A, England probably need to take maximum points from their final two games and hope Greece drop points against Finland on the final day.

The Three Lions would still be in contention should they draw with Greece on Thursday night (November 14) but would then be trailing the group leaders by three points going into the final matchday - relying on Finland to do them a huge favour on the final matchday.

Should England win both of their games and Greece beat Finland, the two teams would be level on points. Goal difference would then decide who finishes first and gets the automatic promotion slot.

However, all is not lost should England fail to overhaul Greece and finish first. A second placed finish - a near certainty barring a dramatic collapse in the final two games - would mean a place in the play-offs.

In that scenario, England would then face one of the four sides to finish third in a League A group when final standings are confirmed, in a two-legged play-off. Opponents would be confirmed via a draw to take place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland later this month.

Interestingly, that potential play-off tie would be Thomas Tuchel's first games as England boss, after he takes charge on New Year's Day 2025. The winning team over two legs, will take their place in League A, with the loser consigned to League B for the next edition of the tournament.

On paper these next two games may look inconsequential to some England fans. But in FourFourTwo's view they could be pivotal to the trajectory of the team over the next few years.

England need promotion to be able to fight for the trophy in the next season, set for 2026-27. It may seem a long time away from now and the team could be very different.

But it will come at a time when the England men's team will be preparing for a home European Championship and a huge chance to finally win a tournament. The scene of Thomas Tuchel, should he still be in charge, leading the Three Lions to a first Nations League title might not evoke the same national eruption that winning a World Cup or a Euros would.

Thomas Tuchel was unveiled as the new England manager in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it would give the players huge belief and actual proof that they could pick up some silverware. England also need to get back in the top tier quickly to regularly play and compete with the best teams on the continent.

The Nations League has found it's place on the international calendar and has already shown it can provide a springboard to greater success.

Just look at Spain - 2022-23 champions who then won the Euros only a year later.

In truth, they looked far more comfortable throughout the finals in Germany than England did - perhaps showing the difference between a League A team and a League B team.