What on earth have the BBC pundits been watching? Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards stun England fans with bizarre Phil Foden comments

By
published

Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards appeared to have a hugely different impression on England’s performance against Switzerland

Phil Foden of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Phil Foden of England had an anonymous first-half against Switzerland (Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

England went into the second-half against Switzerland without making a shot on target, but BBC pundits Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards had a largely positive take on the game.

In the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the Three Lions opted to switch up the formation - with Gareth Southgate positioning a three-man defence in front of Jordan Pickford, rather than the 4-2-3-1 the head coach had been using previously.  

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.