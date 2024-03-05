When are the Euro 2024 squads set to be announced, then? We haven't got long to wait…

In just over two months' time, 24 teams are set to go head-to-head in order to battle it out for the 2024 UEFA European Championships in Germany. England and France have emerged as early favourites for the tournament, with the final confirmation of group placements still yet to be decided.

Kicking off with Germany against Scotland in Munich on 14 June, the final deadline is yet to be confirmed for when teams should submit their final squad listings: but around what date will that be, we hear you say?

When is the Euro 2024 squad deadline?

It remains to be seen what date UEFA confirms for the final submission of each nation's 23-man squad, but judging by the last tournament in 2020, we can expect this to be around June 4 2024.

FIFA rules differ slightly from UEFA, with countries having to name their squad only six days prior to the opening match of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate, England manager, is yet to confirm the date he will declare his squad, with an FA announcement expected to come in the next month.

The Three Lions have been drawn against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C and will hope to end a 58-year-long wait for a major trophy this summer.

Having reached the final back in 2020 only to be beaten by Italy on penalties, Southgate has stressed the importance of being smarter with his decision-making in terms of his squad, given the size permitted has been reduced from 26 players down to 23.

“We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments where it was 26,” said Southgate in November.

“The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you’ve had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren’t going to be fit for the first couple of games. Or a bit of cover in certain positions that you might or might not have needed.

“This time the physical conditioning of players is going to be really important. The ability for players to bat out six, seven games.

