Who is Adam Wharton? Crystal Palace’s rising star who became England's wildcard

By
published

Wharton has gone from Championship football to England's Euro 2024 squad, Premier League stardom and £60m Bayern Munich links in just six months...

Adam Wharton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate was not afraid to roll the dice with his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday.

The England boss named five uncapped players in his 33-man selection, while established Three Lions veterans like Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling were nowhere to be seen. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 