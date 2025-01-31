The ability of football clubs in Saudi Arabia to attract world-class talent shows little sign of abating and the big moves are in motion as the end of the January transfer window approaches.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window doesn’t line up exactly with the leagues from which its clubs are looking to buy and the clock is ticking for them to get those big moves over the line.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have all been linked with big-name players this month. Some will happen and some won’t. Those that do will happen very soon.

When does the Saudi Pro League transfer window close?

Al-Nassr have ended their immediate interest in Kaoru Mitoma (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saudi football’s big four – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – are all controlled by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane are among the players already making their living in the SPL.

Jhon Duran’s move from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr is set to go through without any late bumps in the road but if the SPL is to make any further additions, they’ll need to be settled by Friday January 31.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duran will become the highest profile Saudi signing of the January window by far. Al-Hilal’s mutual termination of Neymar’s contract has accelerated their interest in Mo Salah, while Al-Nassr also made a series of colossal bids for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.

According to reports, the club will finalise Duran’s signing and then put their feet up for what remains of the transfer window. Mitoma will remain at Brighton rather than linking up with the Colombian striker and Ronaldo, his new partner in crime.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal have emerged as the favourites to sign Salah if he does move to Saudi Arabia, but a proposed extra transfer window in the first ten days of June would allow them to sign him for free before the usual summer transfer window and, crucially, the Club World Cup.

The transfer window for clubs in England and the top leagues in Europe closes on Monday 3rd February, at 11pm UK time for the Premier League and EFL.

Elsewhere, the transfer window in Spain also closes at 11pm UK time but clubs in Germany (5pm), Italy (7pm) and France (10pm) will already have their business done for the night.

Clubs in all of those leagues will be mindful of a busy summer ahead for the Saudi Pro League. If any of their in-demand players are tempted by big money, the threat of losing them irrespective of their contract status remains.