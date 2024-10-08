When I arrived at Newcastle and saw the training ground, it was like standing in an amateur club - the first thing I thought was, 'Am I in England?': Newcastle legend opens up on 'amateur' welcome to the Toon in 1995

By
published

Newcastle United legend David Ginola brought flair and charisma to St James' Park and is still idolised by the Toon Army to this day

An Aerial view of St. James Park is seen prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
An Aerial view of St. James Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

David Ginola says he was surprised with the amateur feel to Newcastle United upon his arrival back in 1995.

The dazzling Frenchman arrived in the north of England for a spell that would last just three years before he moved to Aston Villa. Making 76 appearances in all competitions, he scored just seven goals in a move that initially promised so much.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.