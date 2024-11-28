'When we got on the pitch, I remember seeing him playing two-touch with somebody across the entire pitch. No mistakes. Perfect touch. I had never seen anything like it': Jamal Musiala explains who impressed him the most on his first day at Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala is one of the most sought-after names in European football
Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski?
It's safe to say despite only being 21, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has played with some outrageously talented footballers already. A glittering star in his own right, the German international is continuing to make waves in Germany and beyond.
But which name stands out above all? Is it the sharp-shooting of Lewandowski or the fleet-footed abilities of Sane? Musiala recently revealed in a sit-down interview with Players Tribune and his answer may surprise you...
Jamal Musiala says Thiago Alcantara is the best player he has ever trained with
"The entire culture of Bayern – Mia san Mia – that’s not just something that we say," began Musiala in his in-depth interview. "It’s hard to explain until you’re in the dressing room, but it’s more like a family atmosphere.
"I don’t think I would’ve believed it until I was actually in there experiencing it. That first day was so important for me. Not as a footballer, but as a person, honestly.
"When we got on the pitch, I remember seeing Thiago playing two-touch with somebody across the entire pitch. Half to half. No mistakes. Perfect touch. I had never seen anything like it. I was just thinking: Oh my God.
"If I saw it right now, today, I would still be thinking: Oh my God. It didn’t even make sense. It was a glitch. Thiago is a glitch. I just remember the first drill that we did was a possession drill, and I was in the middle. All I wanted was to make sure that the level didn’t drop when I was in there.
“Don’t let them notice that you’re 17. That was my entire goal. Everything after that was kind of a blur. But I remember coming off the pitch and just looking at the other players, and I knew that I belonged. I could just see it in their faces. The level didn’t drop."
Musiala has ever since developed into one of Bayern's finest footballers, despite having enjoyed time at Chelsea as a child. Part German and part English, the 21-year-old's choice to represent Die Mannschaft still upsets a few for obvious reasons.
Already a winner in Germany, we here at FourFourTwo would like to think Musiala someday returns to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City two of the most talked about destinations for the gifted midfielder.
Until then, expect to see the former Blues youngster continue to rip it up across Europe, as Vincent Kompany's side chases down more success this season on both the European and domestic stages.
